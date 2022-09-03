Watch Serena Williams Give a Tearful Shoutout to Her Sister Venus

Serena Williams reminded us where she came from as she left the third round of the US Open, which is expected to be the final match of her career. After losing to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović on Friday night, the 23-time Grand Slam winner spent most of her post-match interview at the Arthur Ashe Stadium talking about her family. “Thank you, Daddy. I know you’re watching,” she said, tearing up as she thought about the man who inspired the King Richard biopic. “Thanks, Mom, oh my god.”

Serena also took a moment to credit her success to her older sister Venus, who played as her doubles partner at the US Open the day before. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you, Venus,” she said. “She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.” She went on thank several others, including her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia, for their support throughout her historic career. “It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” Serena said. “I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, ‘Go, Serena,’ in their life. I’m just so grateful, because you got me here.”

Earlier this month, Serena told Vogue that she would be “evolving away from tennis.” A tribute video put together by Gatorade and Beyoncé only further convinced fans that she would retire after the US Open this year. But according to People, she said on Friday that she still expects to be involved with the sport in some capacity in the future. “I don’t know what that involvement is yet. But I feel like it’s provided me with so many opportunities,” she said. “Through that, it’s provided other people with so many amazing opportunities. I think it means so much to me in my life, and I’ve had so many amazing moments, that I don’t see a future without it.”