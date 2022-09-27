Shakira’s Spanish Tax-Evasion Case Is Going to Trial

Shakira, Shakira. Photo: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Shakira is going to court, officially. On September 27, a judge in the Spanish town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona approved Spanish prosecutors to take the Colombian singer to trial for an alleged 14.5 million euros in unpaid income taxes between 2012 and 2014. AP News reports that no date for the trial has been set. As previously reported, she could face over eight years in prison, robbing the world of a future Zootopia 2 hit single. The case hinges on the fact of her dating and having children with ex Gerard Piqué, meaning she lived in Spain for over half the year despite it not being her official residence. Sounds like this is really more of a Gerard problem, if you ask us.