Jake Lacy Seems Like a Nice, Normal Guy in Significant Other

It’s another stressful trip for Jake Lacy in Significant Other, Paramount+’s upcoming thriller. The trailer stars Lacy (recently of The White Lotus) and It Follows’s Maika Monroe as a couple on a hiking trip who mysteriously become uncoupled — or maybe not so mysteriously, since we do see Monroe throw her seemingly innocent boyfriend turned fiancé off a cliff. Suffice to say Lacy is back to playing his usual nice guy here, as we see his Harry doting on Monroe’s Ruth, even at one point proposing. But Monroe seems to be possessed, or at least overtaken by the power of blue goo on a stick, and ends up alone and taken in by another group of hikers — who could very well be her next victims. Get answers (and revitalize your crush on Lacy) when Significant Other hits Paramount+ on October 7.

