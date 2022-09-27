Sigourney Weaver, 6 Feet, Knows How Being a 14-Year-Old Na’vi, 9 Feet, Feels

Move over, Netflix’s Tall Girl, there’s a new tall girl in town, and she’s starring in the sequel to one of the highest-grossing films ever made. Sigourney Weaver went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night and gave us a few hints about Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to Avatar, not associated with Avatar: The Last Airbender or the upcoming live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Despite playing an adult woman named Grace in the original film (who — spoilers — dies), she will be playing 14-year-old Kiri, Jake and Neytiri’s adopted daughter, in the upcoming film. With Weaver being 72, it required a bit of acting work to get her back into that pubescent state. “Did you draw on your own 14-ness to play this part?” Colbert asks. “I’m afraid I had to,” Weaver says. “I was this tall when I was 11. I was like this giant spider.” Of course, you can’t prepare for everything in your teen years — later in the interview, Weaver shows a picture of her filming a scene in which Kiri has “hitched a ride on an Eloo.” Does that Eloo have pegs?

