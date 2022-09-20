Miles Teller to Pilot SNL Premiere, Megan Thee Stallion on Double Duty

Saturday Night Live’s four new featured players won’t be the only stars making their debuts this fall. A trio of hosts will kick off the SNL season with their own debuts. Miles Teller will get back in the cockpit to pilot the season-48 premiere on October 1, after the summer success of Top Gun: Maverick. Afterward, on October 8, Irish acting legend Brendan Gleeson will make his hosting debut, ahead of his role in Oscar contender The Banshees of Inisherin (and hopefully not too late to get in a few jabs at the late queen). Then Megan Thee Stallion returns to Studio 8H for a second time on October 15 — this time making her hosting debut along with performing tracks off her new album, Traumazine. Because with Chris Redd gone, somebody’s gotta keep the rap parodies going! The other musical guests will be more familiar, too: Kendrick Lamar returns for his third SNL performance at the October 1 premiere, promoting his May album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers (and, if we’re lucky, bringing his puppet), while Willow makes her solo debut on October 8, after backing Camila Cabello earlier this year, on the heels of her album COPINGMECHANISM, out the day before.