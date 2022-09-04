Spencer Pratt Says Lisa Kudrow Told Heidi Montag He Has ‘Eyes of a Serial Killer’

Photo: Getty Images

Early-aughts menace Spencer Pratt revealed on TikTok yesterday that he has beef with Lisa Kudrow, of all people, alleging that she once told Heidi Montag that he had “the eyes of a serial killer.” Pratt first posted a TikTok on Friday claiming that “Phoebe from Friends” was the “rudest celebrity [he’d] ever met.” He continued, “Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” In a follow-up TikTok, Pratt elaborated that the run-in occurred in 2009. “Heidi and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there,” Pratt said. “As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party.”

Pratt explained that Kudrow then told Montag that she “needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder her” and that Pratt had “the eyes of a serial killer.” The two at first thought that Kudrow was joking. “Maybe this is a bit, a skit — maybe this is a hidden-camera party and why we were invited to this elite party — but no laughs,” he said. “She just walks away.” Kudrow has yet to comment on the situation, but we’re sure she stands by her initial assessment.