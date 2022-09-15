Maya Hawke Is Ready for Robin to Die, But the Duffer Brothers Love Too Hard

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maya Hawke is ready to share her vision for Stranger Things’ Robin now that the world knows the upcoming season will be the show’s last. She’s ready for the Duffer Brothers to take some big swings, and she seems to know exactly where those swings should aim when it comes to Robin and her arc. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would,” Hawke told Rolling Stone. Given the show’s track record of not killing its most popular characters, that does seem unlikely, something Hawke understands. “But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them,” she said. So if she’s not going to die because the Duffer Brothers love too hard, there’s another idea swirling around that she’s amenable toward: a spinoff with Joe Keery’s character, Steve. “Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” she said. “Where we go to New York and we’re just partying in the clubs and figuring our shit out.” Honestly, we’ll take whatever spinoff if it means we have fewer dead lesbians.