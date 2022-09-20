Sudan Archives Rocks The Late Show With Her Violin

Sudan Archives does it all. Born and raised in Cincinnati, she is a singer, songwriter, violinist, and producer. Her recent sophomore album, Natural Brown Prom Queen, is a sublime, risk-taking vision of R&B and pop. On The Late Show last night, Sudan Archives (born Brittney Parks) sang, danced, led the band, and played violin — sometimes all at once — making her TV debut with “Selfish Soul,” an exquisite, empowering standout from NBPQ, with three clapping backup singers (including fellow R&B futurist keiyaA) and a multi-instrumentalist. The song began as a joyful chant and peaked in the chorus, when Sudan Archives took to her electric violin for a catchy hook (with choreography to boot). The glee of Sudan Archives’s performance radiated through the screen as she performed with an infectious smile and worked the Ed Sullivan Theater’s cameras. Have you ever seen somebody drop it with a violin clipped to their neck?