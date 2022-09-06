Attend the Tale of Josh Groban’s Sweeney Todd on Broadway

Ladies and gentlemen, may I have your attention puh-leeeeease? Do you wake every morning in shame and despair that you missed when Josh Groban was playing Pierre? With that good facial hair? Well, ladies and gentlemen, from now on you can wake up with ease because Groban is returning to Broadway in a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 spooktacular (sorry) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The long-rumored production will star Groban as the titular malcontent manscaper with Annaleigh Ashford co-starring as Mrs. Lovett. This production will be directed by Hamilton’s Tommy Kail, and Deadline reports that this will be the first Sweeney revival on Broadway to feature the full 26-player orchestration of the original; John Doyle’s stripped-down 2005 revival featured actors playing their own instruments onstage, and the 2017 Off Broadway production was intimate and immersive, taking place in a “pie shop” at Barrow Street. This production, in contrast, has been rumored to operate at an estimated $840,000 a week in running costs. That’s a lot of dough. Sweeney Todd follows a trend of Sondheim revivals in New York that began prior to the composer’s death in late 2021 and has continued apace with productions of Assassins, Company, and Into the Woods opening within the past year and Merrily We Roll Along coming in November. Sweeney will begin previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26, 2023, and open officially on March 26. No one tell Armie Hammer what’s in the pies.