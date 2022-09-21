Wait, Is Taylor Swift Just Giving Us Straight Answers?

Photo: TikTok

Taylor Swift has released the most cryptic, impenetrable riddle yet. Using her TikTok, Taylor posted that Track 13 of her latest album, Midnights, would be called “Mastermind.” Like, what could that even mean???? Okay, let’s think it through, Batman ‘66-stye. She said the track title into a red phone. Red is an album that she’s already done the Taylor’s Version of. Repetition. Reputation? THE OLD TAYLOR CAN’T COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW. WHY? CUZ SHE’S DEAD. Taylor Swift is a clone. It’s the only thing that fits. No possible other meaning could come from “Track 13 is called ‘Mastermind.’”

In all seriousness, it appears Taylor Swift will be dropping straightforward announcements of Midnights track names on TikTok. She’s also using a bingo ball cage to randomize which track names get announced when. Also she has the same nails on as she did at TIFF, so make of that what you will.