Netflix Is Welcoming Teletubbies With Big Hugs

’Memba them?! Photo: Netflix

Hope you saved room for Tubby Toast! Teletubbies is heading to Netflix for what’s being touted as a “21st-century refresh” of the beloved children’s show, out November 14. In case those huge, colorful, screen-tummied creatures aren’t still lurking in the crevices of your mind: Teletubbies is about Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po, four children who frolic through a grassy meadow and eat their share of Tubby Toast and Tubby Custard in the Tubbytronic Superdome. It started on BBC in the late 1990s and soon began airing on PBS Kids in the U.S. with a revival in 2014 on Nick Jr. These days, though, it’s remembered for what a bizarre show it actually was — along with an overactive Twitter account that reminds us the Teletubbies stan every pop star alive. (And they said Tinky Winky wasn’t gay!) Netflix gave little word on what that 21st-century refresh would entail, but we do know Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess is set to join the series as the new narrator. Oh, and yes, they’ve got a new Sun Baby to haunt your dreams, too.