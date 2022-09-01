Telluride Film Festival 2022 Lineup Includes None Other Than Cate Blanchett

“Do you want to roll around on the floor like lovers? Do you want to award me, Telluride?” Cate Blanchett will presumably say in her acceptance speech for the festival’s 2022 Silver Medallion Awards. It turns out, yes they would! Telluride Film Festival will be awarding Cate Blanchett as one one of this year’s honorees, which recognize “an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema,” according to the festival. Blanchett’s Todd Field–directed film Tár, which has just premiered in Venice to raves, makes its American debut at the Colorado fest. Also receiving the award this year are filmmaker Mark Cousins, whose films My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock and The March on Rome will play at the festival, and filmmaker Sarah Polley, whose film Women Talking will be playing TFF the weekend of September 2 through September 5. Below, all the films screening at Telluride us peasants won’t get to watch for months.
The Show
Armageddon Time — Dir. James Gray
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Dir. Alejandro González Iñárritu
Bobi Wine, Ghetto President — Dir. Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo
Bones and All — Dir. Luca Guadagnino
Broker — Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Close — Dir. Lukas Dhont
A Compassionate Spy — Dir. Steve James
The Corridors of Power — Dir. Dror Moreh
Empire of Light — Dir. Sam Mendes
The End of the World — Dir. Matthew Tyrnauer
The Future Tense — Dir. Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor
Godland — Dir. Hlynur Pálmason
Good Night Oppy — Dir. Ryan White
Holy Spider — Dir. Ali Abbasi
Icarus: The Aftermath — Dir. Bryan Fogel
If These Walls Could Sing — Dir. Mary McCartney
Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Dir. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre
Last Flight Home — Dir. Ondi Timoner
Living — Dir. Oliver Hermanus
The March on Rome — Dir. Mark Cousins
Merkel— Dir. Eva Weber
My Name is Alfred Hitchcock — Dir. Mark Cousins
One Fine Morning — Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve
Retrograde — Dir. Matthew Heineman
“SR.” — Dir. Chris Smith
Squaring the Circle — Dir. Anton Corbijn
Tár — Dir. Todd Field
Tori and Lokita — Dir. Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne
Wildcat — Dir. Melissa Lesha and Trevor Beck Frost
Women Talking — Dir. Sarah Polley
The Wonder— Dir. Sebastián Lelio