Telluride Film Festival 2022 Lineup Includes None Other Than Cate Blanchett

TÁR. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

“Do you want to roll around on the floor like lovers? Do you want to award me, Telluride?” Cate Blanchett will presumably say in her acceptance speech for the festival’s 2022 Silver Medallion Awards. It turns out, yes they would! Telluride Film Festival will be awarding Cate Blanchett as one one of this year’s honorees, which recognize “an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema,” according to the festival. Blanchett’s Todd Field–directed film Tár, which has just premiered in Venice to raves, makes its American debut at the Colorado fest. Also receiving the award this year are filmmaker Mark Cousins, whose films My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock and The March on Rome will play at the festival, and filmmaker Sarah Polley, whose film Women Talking will be playing TFF the weekend of September 2 through September 5. Below, all the films screening at Telluride us peasants won’t get to watch for months.

The Show

Armageddon Time — Dir. James Gray

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths — Dir. Alejandro González Iñárritu

Bobi Wine, Ghetto President — Dir. Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

Bones and All — Dir. Luca Guadagnino

Broker — Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda

Close — Dir. Lukas Dhont

A Compassionate Spy — Dir. Steve James

The Corridors of Power — Dir. Dror Moreh

Empire of Light — Dir. Sam Mendes

The End of the World — Dir. Matthew Tyrnauer

The Future Tense — Dir. Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor

Godland — Dir. Hlynur Pálmason

Good Night Oppy — Dir. Ryan White

Holy Spider — Dir. Ali Abbasi

Icarus: The Aftermath — Dir. Bryan Fogel

If These Walls Could Sing — Dir. Mary McCartney

Lady Chatterley’s Lover — Dir. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Last Flight Home — Dir. Ondi Timoner

Living — Dir. Oliver Hermanus

The March on Rome — Dir. Mark Cousins

Merkel— Dir. Eva Weber

My Name is Alfred Hitchcock — Dir. Mark Cousins

One Fine Morning — Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Retrograde — Dir. Matthew Heineman

“SR.” — Dir. Chris Smith

Squaring the Circle — Dir. Anton Corbijn

Tár — Dir. Todd Field

Tori and Lokita — Dir. Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

Wildcat — Dir. Melissa Lesha and Trevor Beck Frost

Women Talking — Dir. Sarah Polley

The Wonder— Dir. Sebastián Lelio