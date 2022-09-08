Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae Is Ready to Be a Sith

Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Ahead of next week’s Emmy Awards, Squid Games star and Emmy nominee Lee Jung-jae reportedly has his eyes set on filming in a galaxy far, far away. In his first major studio role following the hit global series, Deadline announced that Jung-jae would be joining the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte, alongside his co-stars Amandla Steinberg and Jodie Turner-Smith. For his work in Squid Games, Jung-jae has been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award, a Golden Globe award, a Screen Actors Guild award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Described as a “mystery-thriller” in “the final days of the High Republic era,” the next era in the Star Wars saga will be directed by Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland. The Acolyte will reportedly consist of eight episodes, according to Discussing Film.

The casting announcement comes a few weeks after John Boyega revealed he would no longer be involved with Star Wars. He discussed not feeling supported by Disney when he began receiving racist backlash for his casting. Other Star Wars stars received similar racist comments. Moses Ingram received hundreds of hate comments, prompting her co-star Ewan McGregor to address the racism head-on in a video. Kelly Marie Tran was bullied off Instagram in 2018. While the Star Wars universe continues to grow with its diverse and celebrated stars, it’s difficult to ignore the pattern of racist backlash that comes with casting.