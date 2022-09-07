Erin Moriarty Kindly Claps Back at Misogynistic The Boys Boys

Erin Moriarty. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Starlight doesn’t shine bright in the face of internet trolling. Erin Moriarty, the actor who plays the UV-spewing superhero in the Amazon Prime show The Boys, had some words for Boys fans who troll the star. She posted screenshots of an article titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans’,” which argues that some missed the show’s point about how toxic masculinity “crushes and controls women,” and instead opt to target female actors like Moriarty for their looks or decisions that their characters make in the show. Moriarty appeared to agree with the article’s points and captioned the post with a personal note. “I do feel silenced,” she said. “I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again). I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically). This does break my heart - I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against.” She went on to thank the author, a fan who goes by @butcherscanary, for the article. “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive,” she adds graciously.

the treatment of erin moriarty has really angered me. it’s a reflection of how misogyny in ‘fandom culture’ is being normalised, which will only worsen if we neglect it, if we don’t protect her and each other. #TheBoys https://t.co/XmV8yH1vpM — anna (@butcherscanary) September 3, 2022

Multiple Boys co-stars showed their support in replies to the post. “Love you Erin. We’re all here for you,” wrote Jack Quaid, who plays her love interest, Hughie Campbell, in the show. “You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.” Chace Crawford, who portrays the ditzy superhero the Deep, offered a quick “Love you!,” while Pedro Pascal wrote what was on everyone’s mind: “Let me at them.” Well, we can’t all choose kindness.