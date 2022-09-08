The Crown Isn’t Uncouth Like the Rest of Y’all

The late monarch. Photo: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Crown, Netflix’s blockbuster drama that follows the life and times of Queen Elizabeth II, may pause production on season five following the death of the show’s real-life subject. The Crown has more couth than a large swath of the internet (and big update accounts) right now, whose memes about the queen have taken the “trending topics” page by storm. While some took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the late monarch, sources close to creator Peter Morgan confirmed the likely production pause to Variety. Her complicated legacy has been detailed over four seasons, which span from her rise to power in 1952 up to the tumult of the 1980s and ’90s (read: Princess Diana). Imelda Staunton portrays the queen in the upcoming season set in the 1990s, while Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Di, together with Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Dominic West as Prince Charles. Vulture has reached out to Netflix for a statement. In the interim, though, we have some tweets to read.