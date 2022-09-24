The Crown Season Five Returns to the Throne

The Crown season six may have stopped production in order to pay respects the death of Queen Elizabeth II (spoiler.) However, season five is ready to be reborn and return to the throne, A.K.A. the Netflix trending tab. During the Netflix Tudum fan event, the streamer revealed that season five of the royal series will premiere on November 9, about two months after the Queen’s death. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer that previewed the (another spoiler) impending divorce of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles in the 1990s. According to Deadline, the new seasons will also include the divorces of Prince Andrew and Princess Anne. Reportedly, the season five finale episode will focus on the death of Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, and Dodi Al-Fayed, played by Khalid Abdallas. No news yet on who will play John Mulaney in The Crown, however, Mike Faist may be a contender.