The D’Amelio Show Dares to Ask: Is There Room for Two Singing Sisters?

Plenty of famous sisters had seemingly separate music careers: Hilary and Haylie Duff, Miley and Noah Cyrus, and Jessica and Ashlee Simpson have all grown up in the spotlight at a young age with a desire to have a music career of their own. Now the D’Amelio sisters, Dixie and Charli, enter a path paved by teen starlets in season two of the Hulu reality series, The D’Amelio Show. The new season follows both D’Amelio sisters as their careers head toward music; older sister Dixie prepares to release her first album and go on tour, while younger sister Charli feels nervous admitting to her singing aspirations. “I don’t feel ready to tell Dixie about music just because this was kind of her thing,” Charli admits in the trailer. She also reveals her Dance Moms-like past and how she wants to return to performing more than just Tik Tok dances. Is this all leading up to Charli being cast on Dancing With The Stars (and competing against her mother?) Following the footsteps of their ancestors (aka the marketing of The Kardashians), their season two storylines may closely follow their next projects outside of the show. Catch up with the Gen-Z stars beginning on September 28 on Hulu.

