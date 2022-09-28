The Entertainment Industry Remembers Coolio

90’s kids are in mourning tonight. Coolio, the rapper and actor behind “Gangsta’s Paradise” and the Kenan & Kel theme song, died Wednesday. The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. touched pop culture in myriad ways. From the inclusion of “Rollin’ With My Homies” in Clueless, to his roles in Futurama and Dracula 3000, Coolio was omnipresent for much of the 90’s. Coolio worked with everyone: the Wu-Tang Clan, Fran Drescher, and Kermit the Frog. As a result, he is being mourned across the entertainment industry. Kenan Thompson expressed his condolences on Instagram stories, writing “Wait, now Coolio!!” In a subsequent story, he added, “Damn, homie!!! Rest in Power!!!!” Even Weird Al, who at one time had beef with the rapper, shared a pic of them together in happier times. Below are just a handful of remembrances of people whose lives he touched.