The Handmaid’s Tale Had a ‘Juicy’ Plot Planned for Alexis Bledel’s Character

Alexis Bledel Photo: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

The once and future ice-cream queen might not be done with The Handmaid’s Tale just yet. During the September 13 premiere of the show’s fifth season, Sylvia (Clea DuVall) revealed that Emily (Alexis Bledel) has gone back to Gilead to enact vengeance on her haters, abusers, and wrongdoers. This is how Bledel was written out of the show after announcing that she would not return this season. Even though the exit was “handled very professionally” by Bledel, executive producer Bruce Miller told Entertainment Tonight that the team “had something juicy” lined up for Emily’s story line. So just in case, the writers are prepared for Bledel to make like her character and return to the brutal land of The Handmaid’s Tale for its sixth and final season. “That character was not at the end of her journey as far as we were concerned,” Miller, who worked with Bledel on Mad Men, told ET. The production is “mindful of that, from a practical standpoint, to [leave] that door open.” So at least we know Emily hasn’t been caught and executed … yet.