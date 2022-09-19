Anne Hathaway Will Star As [Your Name] in Harry Styles Fanfic Movie

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The fangirls of the 2000s are growing up, whether you like it or not. Many popular fanfiction adaptions, like Fifty Shades of Grey and After, have hit the big screens, and it seems like there’s no stopping Wattpad authors from taking over the film industry and bringing big stars with them. Anne Hathaway has been cast in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video film, The Idea of You, inspired by the popular Harry Styles fanfiction novel from Robinne Lee. The story follows a divorced 40-year-old mother named Sofie who, after her ex-husband leaves her for a younger woman, takes her 15-year-old daughter to Coachella. At the festival, she meets and falls in love with the lead singer of the hottest boy band August Moon, 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (obviously inspired by One Direction’s Harry Styles). He’ll be played by British actor Nicholas Galitzine, fresh off his Purple Hearts success. The film will be directed by The Dropout and The Eyes of Tammy Faye’s Michael Showalter and written by Kissing Jessica Stein and Friends With Kids’ Jennifer Westfeldt. Here’s hoping Sofie doesn’t try to sell her daughter to August Moon in the sequel.

This post has been updated throughout.