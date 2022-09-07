The Incendiaries Novel Is Being Recruited to A New Cult

Pachinko’s director Kogonada will take on the television adaption. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

That cult’s name? Television. R.O. Kwon’s 2018 debut novel The Incendiaries is being developed as a limited series to be written by Jessica Jones’s Lisa Randolph. Directed by Pachinko’s Kogonada, the series will follow a college cult through three perspectives: Phoebe Lin, the young woman who gets involved in the cult; John Leal, a religious cult leader who recruits her; and Will Kendall, a student who is in love with Lin. “I was immediately taken by R.O. Kwon’s story of class, reinvention, and the loss and radicalization of faith, which seems more relevant than ever. I’m delighted to be working with Lisa Randolph and FilmNation to help bring this haunting, revelatory work to life,” said Kogonada in a statement to Deadline. The project is being shopped around with no actors currently indoctrinated in, according to Deadline. Place your bets, the fan casting begins now.