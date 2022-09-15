From caustic kitchen to Cosmic Cowboy, Jeremy Allen White is hopping out of the frying pan and into the wrestling ring. Deadline reports that The Bear actor will co-star alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson in the upcoming wrestling film The Iron Claw, which will dramatize the real-life story of Texas’s Von Erich pro-wrestling dynasty. The actors will play wrestler Fritz Von Erich’s sons Kerry, Kevin, and David, who began their wrestling careers in the late 1970s and rose to fame in the 1980s. All three men died tragically young (as did two of their other three siblings), fueling legend of a “Von Erich curse.” The Iron Claw will be written and directed by Martha Marcy May Marlene director Sean Durkin. Time for ol’ JerBear to put those guns to good use.