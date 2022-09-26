The Last of Us Teaser Arrives on The Last of Us Day

Happy The Last of Us Day to those who celebrate. In honor of the holiday — first commemorated by The Last of Us game developer Naughty Dog to honor the game’s fictional virus outbreak — HBO Max dropped the first teaser for the upcoming TV adaptation. Following delivery specialist Joel (Pedro Pascal) and teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsay), who is the key to defeating the zombie-causing virus, the camera pans through dilapidated homes and sewers as they fight to survive. Meadows are strewn with carcasses, cities burn, and Euphoria’s Storm Reid appears on a merry-go-round as Riley, adding some humanity to the spectacle of the undead. The adaptation of the popular video game will come to life next year, according to the teaser. The cast also includes Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Anna Torv, Merle Dandrige, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, and Murray Bartlett. Created by Craig Mazin, the Naughty Dog–produced series will have ten episodes in its premiere season — just enough to speed-run on a weekend.

