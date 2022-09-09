The New Little Mermaid Teaser Dropped, Isn’t It Neat?

Get your Dinglehoppers ready. At the D23 Expo, Disney released a teaser trailer that gives a small glimpse of what it’s like to be part of Halle Bailey’s world. Bailey is starring as the red-headed princess mermaid, Ariel, who longs to be a human in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. On filming the iconic musical number, she shared her “excitement” for the film on stage: “I’m sure all of you in here can relate to Ariel and how special she is to all of us. Being a little girl swimming in the pool, imagining I was a mermaid, I never imagined that would come to life [like this].” She also revealed that it was her first time seeing her mermaid self in the film. Starring Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, and Javier Bardem, The Little Mermaid will premiere in theaters on May 26.

