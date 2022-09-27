Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, Andrew Friedman, and Michael Naughton are reuniting for a new film, The Making of Jesus Diabetes, according to Deadline. All three are co-writing and co-starring in the comedy film inspired by characters the latter two created at The Groundlings Theater and the film will be directed by Heath Cullens. It is about “two reclusive, middle-aged brothers with no filmmaking experience who are attempting to make a movie about diabetes, during Jesus’ time, to honor their recently deceased mother.” Ok, so it’s kind of like if the Veggietales had human counterparts who were also inspired to make Christian content. And if the Veggietales had an evil neighbor that filmed all the madness that was going on behind the scenes (maybe a chocolate bunny?) All silly songs aside, Naughton and Friedman will reprise their roles as the two brothers Gerry and Seymour Whitaker and Odenkirk will play Leo, a “shifty man with a dark past.” No other casting announcements have been made, and filming is expected to begin early next year. It’s never too late for congratulations!