Grogu Sits in the Driver’s Seat in The Mandalorian Season 3

If you’ve forgotten how cute Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) is … how dare you! Thankfully, the new The Mandalorian season-three teaser trailer that premiered during D23 can easily remind you that Grogu is baby. As Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin grapples with possibly not being the Mandalorian anymore (“You are a Mandalorian no more.”), he and his sidekick, Grogu, travel throughout the galaxy far, far away. Starring Pascal, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Giancarlo Esposito, Temuera Morrison, and newcomers Christopher Lloyd and Nick Nolte (in a voice-over role), The Mandalorian’s third season will premiere in 2023.