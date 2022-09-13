Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman (soon to be unemployed) Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Is anybody on the market for a trombone? The Music Man is closing on Broadway and has 76 of them you might be able to buy. The show, which opened officially in February of this year, will close on January 1, 2023. Headlined by Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster with Jefferson Mays and Jayne Houdyshell in supporting roles, the revival of The Music Man broke weekly box-office records for the Winter Garden Theater 48 times, according to a press release. “Most of all, we are endlessly grateful for the faith and support of our audiences, whose love affair with our show has weathered even the most complicated circumstances a global pandemic could throw our way. We are so proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audiences night after night,” said Kate Horton, a producer of the production, in a release. “We wish this ride could last forever but, alas, all good things must come to an end.” Hugh, if you’re reading this, Vulture would like to extend our sympathies and offer an internship (unpaid) if nothing else turns up.