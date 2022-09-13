Nancy Jo, This Is The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist Calling

Alexis Haines, née-Neiers, has a bone to pick with acclaimed director Sofia Coppola. In the trailer for the upcoming three-part Netflix docuseries The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, premiering September 21, the notorious kid burglar of the rich and famous says, “They made me the Bling Ring leader, which is totally not based in any reality,” referring to the 2013 dramatization of the 2008–2009 crime spree carried out by Haines and six other teenagers and young adults targeting the Hollywood Hills homes of celebrities.

One of those accomplices was Nick Prugo, who is seen in the trailer rocking a very silly fedora and thinking Tom Cruise would have been a good casting choice for him. “We were constantly going to Paris’s house,” he says, referring to Hilton by first name. “It was like our personal ATM.” Audrina Patridge gives a confessional in the doc, saying, “After my house was broken into, I was the most terrified I’ve ever been in my entire life.” Another talking head in the trailer is by Perez Hilton, who says, “Reality TV and social media has made celebrities very accessible to everybody.” Feels like Perez is forgetting about another contributing factor to the toxic celebrity culture of the 2000s, but we can’t quite put our finger on it …