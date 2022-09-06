Netflix Wants to Have FUN! With Vince Staples

Mr. Staples. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Vince Staples still just wants to have FUN! — and now he’ll get to on a Netflix budget. The one-time Insecure star and rapper will bring The Vince Staples Show, his former web series, to the streamer. Per Netflix, Staples is working with black-ish’s Kenya Barris, along with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams, the trio who also recently worked on Kid Cudi’s upcoming animated series Entergalactic. Staples had been hinting at the project with Barris for more than a year, but it really goes back even further, to when he posted two short episodes of The Vince Staples Show to YouTube in 2019. Those episodes starred Staples as himself, getting in fights at the barbershop and hiding from his angry girlfriend at Ray J’s house, while breaking multiple windows in the process. So, yeah, don’t expect him to not fuck up nothin’ at Netflix, either.

THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW IS COMING TO NETFLIX



Vince Staples will star in and executive produce a new scripted comedy loosely based on his life set in Long Beach California. pic.twitter.com/CHYKodlm5R — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 6, 2022