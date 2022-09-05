Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out on Grooming Lawsuit

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence on the lawsuit brought against her and Aries Spears. The suit, obtained by People, alleges that Haddish “groomed” underage Jane and John Doe, and that Spears molested John Doe on-camera. Haddish was present for the filming of a sketch entitled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” “and aided, abetted and watched Spears sexually molest a child,” per the lawsuit. On Instagram, Haddish said she couldn’t speak fully on the impending court case, but that she regrets the sketch now. “[W]hile this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all,” she wrote, “and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it.”

The alleged footage was published on Funny or Die in 2014, but was taken down last May. Jane and John Doe’s mother claims, in the suit, that she was told the footage had been deleted when she asked to review it in 2014. Attorneys for Haddish and Spears also made statements on the lawsuit, with Spears’ attorney calling it a “shakedown” and the attorney for Haddish said that the claims were “bogus.”