No, Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka Doesn’t F–k

Sure, describing a Timothée Chalamet film as “sexy” is like calling water wet. Hell, he even managed to cause a stir as your childhood fave Willy Wonka when photos emerged of his starring role in the upcoming Wonka, out December 2023. Stans said Chalamet’s (t)Wonka “fucks” — a claim the actor is now disputing. “You know what’s really funny about that is it’s so misleading,” he told British Vogue. “This movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous.” (“How joyous?” you ask. Chalamet has seven musical numbers!) Take it from the man who broke hearts as Elio in Call Me by Your Name and charmed as Laurie in Little Women … and is now promoting a young-adult cannibal love story? Hey, he didn’t say that one was wholesome.