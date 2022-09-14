The Tory Lanez Trial Has Been Delayed Yet Again

Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Tory Lanez’ trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot has been pushed back again, because his lawyer is busy defending other celebrities. The trial was set to begin this month. According to Rolling Stone, a judge granted the defense’s request to push back the trial to December, because defense lawyer Shawn Holley is currently working on the confidential arbitration of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. Holley is also defending Danny Masterson in his October 11 rape trial.

On the night of July 12 2020, Megan Thee Stallion alleges that Tory Lanez shot at her feet while yelling “dance, bitch.” Megan suffered injuries on both feet, and only named Lanez as her assailant in August 2020. Also in the car that night was Kelsey Harris, former best friend of Megan Thee Stallion. Harris has fallen out with Megan since the incident, going so far as to release a diss track. Harris has been subpoenaed by prosecutors and has been ordered to return to court December 9. Jury selection for the trial begins December 5.