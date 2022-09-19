Boy Meets World’s Trina McGee Says She Was Told Stars Didn’t Want Her in Finale

Photo: Michael Schwartz/Getty Images

Trina McGee is clearing up the ending of Boy Meets World. The actor who played eventual series regular Angela Moore, Shawn Hunter’s girlfriend, did not appear in the ABC sitcom’s finale in 2000; instead, her character moved to Europe in the episode before. She was the only regular not in the finale, and revealed why on a recent episode of Pod Meets World. McGee told hosts and stars Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), and Rider Strong (Shawn) that someone working on the show told her the stars didn’t want her in the finale. McGee claimed she was told the stars complained to the showrunner, Michael Jacobs, she was “somehow taking our light.” “That was really hurtful to me for a long time,” she said on the podcast, adding that she never watched the finale for that reason. The three hosts responded with shock. “Can we say for the record, Trina, that never happened,” Friedle said, as the others agreed. “I swear on the lives of my children.” McGee replied, “I believe you. I can tell by your reaction.”

McGee also spoke about experiencing racism on the set of the show. She recalled one scene when Jacobs told her to “turn down the Telma Hopkins about eight notches,” in reference to the Family Matters actor. She said she disagreed with an op-ed ghostwritten for her in support of the show not addressing her character Angela’s interracial relationship with Shawn. At the end of the podcast episode, McGee and Fishel agreed they regretted not talking to each other about their experiences for years after the show. “We could’ve helped each other; we could’ve been there for each other,” Fishel said.