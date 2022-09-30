Tyshawn Sorey’s Rituals Take Over the Armory

Derick “Spectacular Slicc” Murreld in Monochromatic Light. Photo: Stephanie Berger

Slow down a pulsation far enough, draw it out long enough, and the brain will start filling in the expanses with cracks and patterns. Tyshawn Sorey’s Monochromatic Light, an unbroken 90-minute stretch of near stillness that fills the chasm of the Drill Hall in the Park Avenue Armory, begins to fracture that way a few minutes in so that miniature songs and sonatas take shape between pillar-like beats. A chorus’s sustained chords cycle through harmonic colors at such a glacial pace that you can hear the dissonances quiver. The baritone Davóne Tines deconstructs the hymn “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child” into its separate intervals and phonemes. A solo viola interpolates tiny five-second concertos then falls into silence. Piano and celesta toll spasmodically, unfurling the whole life cycle of a sound as it forms, glows, and dissipates. A percussionist issues quiet thunder on the timpani.

Sorey and the director Peter Sellars, who enfolds the score with movement, dance, painting, and light, describe the work as a “ritual.” And yes, ideally, you’d slip into the darkened cavern from the frenzied street, let the heart rate drop and the mind clear, and absorb the architecture of the piece. I’m sure many in the audience had just such an experience, but after an hour or so, I found myself struggling to dispel impatience, willing the music to build, thicken, and pick up the pace — to give me some event to latch onto. It did none of those things because Sorey has the confidence to stick to slowness and length and let the audience deal with it. “What they experience depends on who they are,” Sorey told the jazz critic Nate Chinen. “And if who they are is a person who is interested in seeing how this might affect them, or what their relationship is to it, they’re left with no choice but to come to terms with what the totality of everything means to them. It requires them to go deeper inside themselves.” In other words, if I chafe, it’s because I’m shallow.

Monochromatic Light began as a double homage: to the Rothko Chapel, the ecumenical space in Houston lined with nearly black paintings where an earlier version received its first performance, and to “Rothko Chapel,” a half-hour of hushed and reverent music by the composer Morton Feldman. For the sequel’s New York premiere, Sorey dramatically expanded the score, and Sellars tricked it out with visual, physical, and architectural dimensions. Eight large paintings by Julie Mehretu dangle from the ceiling, enclosing the audience like the walls of the octagonal chapel in Houston. In place of Rothko’s somber charcoal, Mehretu’s abstractions vibrate with smears and skeins of color, changing hues under James Ingalls’s lighting. In front of each canvas, a solo dancer, choreographed by Reggie “Regg Roc” Gray, translates the painted movement into the expressive contortions and glides of the Brooklyn-born street dance known as flexn. At times, the dancers roll beneath the painted screens and reappear on the other side as shadows, limbs bending like animate black brushstrokes. Tines sings as he processes at a high priest’s pace around the raised perimeter, then makes his way down the aisle to the hub where Sorey, in a ceremonial robe, presides over the musicians.

All this pageantry labors to compensate for the music’s serene chill but winds up undercutting it with a kind of jittery pomp. In the end, I preferred to close my eyes and let Sorey’s high-gloss stained-glass sounds land on the ear and linger for as long as they liked, even as they reproached me for not surrendering to their meditative magic.