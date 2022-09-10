The Drama of the Venice Film Festival Made Us Forget There Are Also Awards

Photo: Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage

The Venice International Film Festival has become its own pop-culture phenomenon. Brendan Fraser is back and better than ever, Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere came with tension and spitting allegations, and Ana de Armas met the icon @ArmasUpdates (and also revealed she may have been haunted by Marilyn Monroe.) It feels like every film’s PR team leaned into the most meme-able moments of the festival, making everyone almost forget that there are awards to be given out. Well, all the chaos must come to an end until the next big premiere will take over our timelines (cough, cough, Don’t Worry Darling). Below are all of the winners of this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

The winner’s list will be updated as the awards are presented.

Main Competition:

Golden Lion (Leone d’Oro): All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, directed by Laura Poitras

Grand Jury Prize: Saint Omer, directed by Alice Diop

Silver Lion (Leone d’Argento) for Best Director: Bones and All, directed by Luca Guadagnino

Special Jury Prize: No Bears, Jafar Panahi

Volpi Cup (Coppa Volpi), Best Actress: Cate Blanchett for Tár

Volpi Cup (Coppa Volpi), Best Actor: Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Marcello Mastroianni Award, Best Young Actor: Taylor Russell for Bones and All

Golden Osella (Best Screenplay): The Banshees of Inisherin, written by Martin McDonagh