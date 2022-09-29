See Vulture Festival’s First Lineup Right Meow

Photo: Vulture

It’s time to prepare yourself and all your creatures (great and small) for some of the greatest shenanigans to ever grace the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. That’s right — Vulture Festival is returning to Los Angeles the weekend of November 12–13, and today we’re giving you a look at our first batch of events. Our most beloved man Henry Winkler is returning to deliver another one of his acting master classes, Sheryl Lee Ralph will grace us with her very presence, the Super Troopers cast is getting back together, and the All Creatures Great and Small team will be on hand in case any farm animals need saving. Finally, Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara will join us for a poolside kiki — a pool, by the way, in and around which we will be hosting one of Los Angeles’s most important parties. More information on each event is below, but don’t wait; these events often sell out, and once they do, there isn’t a creature or trooper on this earth who can get you a seat. So buy your tickets meow!

The Industry The Winkler Method: A Henry Winkler Acting Class Photo: Vulture Vulture Festival is about many things, one of which is education. That’s why, for the third year in a row, Emmy Award winner Henry Winkler will be joining us to teach the craft of acting. With his career spanning 50 years as an actor, producer, and director, there is simply no one more qualified to teach you the art of emoting at the Hollywood Roosevelt that weekend. Students and audience members will come away from this course with a newfound appreciation for the work that goes into making hapless attorneys like Barry Zuckerkorn, icons like the Fonz, and, of course, beleaguered acting teachers like Gene Cousineau. Come ready to learn — and to feel. Buy your tickets now!

TV Sheryl Lee Ralph Teaches the Children Photo: Vulture Emmy-winning screen legend Sheryl Lee Ralph joins us for a special live episode of Vulture’s flagship podcast Into It, on which host Sam Sanders will help you obsess … better. Ralph’s career has spanned decades and media, originating the role of Deena Jones in Broadway’s Dreamgirls before turning her talents to the silver screen alongside Denzel Washington in The Mighty Quinn. And, of course, her television career is unparalleled with her most recent role playing stern veteran educator Barbara Howard gaining her universal acclaim, a Primetime Emmy Award, and an acceptance speech we’ll never forget. Buy tickets now!

comedy Matt Rogers and Friends Holiday Spectacular Sing-A-Long Extravaganza Photo: Vulture The breakout of the summer, Matt Rogers is changing seasons and dares to ask the question: Have You Heard of Christmas? In a bid to spread some holiday cheer early this year, Rogers and some of his besties will join us for a night of what is technically caroling, but without all the walking around. They’ll be singing some of your favorite holiday classics along with you, so while there’s no singing experience necessary, it would help if you could blend. Buy tickets now!

TV A Poolside Kiki With Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara Photo: Vulture It’s true: Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara are coming to Vulture Festival! It’s an opportunity to get to know the stars of HBO’s We’re Here out of drag and live in person, talking about what’s to come in this Emmy-winning HBO series’ season three. Buy tickets now!

film Shenanigans: A Super Troopers Reunion Photo: Vulture That’s right: We’ll be hanging out with the full Broken Lizard crew in honor of the cult comedy hit Super Troopers. Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske will join us for a look back at the comedy that went from an indie premiere at Sundance to being quoted by everyone everywhere for the ensuing 21 years. So stop freaking out, man, and get your tickets right meow! Buy tickets now!