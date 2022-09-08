Julio Torres Schools Jimmy Fallon on the Finer Points of Hand Acting

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of Los Espookys, Julio Torres stopped by The Tonight Show to school Jimmy Fallon on two things: hand acting and hair riddles. On the latter, his hairdresser speaks only in hair-related riddles. Riddles like “You don’t tell me what to do with your hair; your hair tells me,” and “I fear hair because hair is like the ocean.” So deal with that. On the former, Torres acted out some typical movie scenarios like getting Dolores to put Roger on the line, or trying to get someone to come up to your room. The Tonight Show camera crew even got a close up on Jimmy’s desk to capture every moment of hand acting gold. Future thespians, study this text.

Related