Watch Lizzo Play James Madison’s Crystal Flute

You know those word salad headlines? The ones where you see a bunch of seemingly random words strung together and you go I dare this to make sense in the article. Then you read it and you go Fair enough. Well let’s add “Lizzo Plays James Madison’s Crystal Flute” to the annals of Huh Headlines alongside “Meghan Trainor Installs Side-by-Side Toilets in her Home,” “Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine in Venice?” and “Werner Herzog Saves Joaquin Phoenix From a Burning Car Wreck.” Lizzo played the flute in question first at the Library of Congress, where it is stored, then on stage at DC’s Capital One Arena. According to the Washington Post, Lizzo had toured the Library’s “flute vault,” which contains over 2000 flutes made from such materials as jade, gold, and plexiglass. There is evidence that the flute Lizzo played was saved by Dolley Madison in the 1814 Burning of Washington. How did Lizzo come to touch such an illustrious instrument? Through twitter, of course. Carla Hayden tweeted about the LoC’s flute collection, which Lizzo RT’d with the caption “IM COMING CARLA! AND IM PLAYIN THAT CRYSTAL FLUTE!!!!!” Now what was once tweeted has come to pass.

NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE



NOW YOU HAVE



IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VgXjpC49sO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) September 28, 2022