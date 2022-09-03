Watch Serena Williams Give a Tearful Shoutout to Her Sister Venus

Serena Williams reminded us where she came from on Friday night, when she finished what is expected to be the final match of her career. After losing to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in the third round of the US Open, the 23-time Grand Slam winner spent most of her post-match interview talking about her family. “Thank you, Daddy. I know you’re watching,” she said, tearing up as she thought about the man who inspired King Richard. “Thanks, Mom, oh my god.” Serena credited her historic career to her parents, who she said “deserve everything.”

She also took a moment to show appreciation for her big sister Venus, who was her doubles partner at the US Open this year. “I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus, so thank you, Venus,” she said. “She’s the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.” Serena then thanked supporters in the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, including her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia. “It’s been a fun ride. It’s been the most incredible ride and journey I’ve ever been on in my life,” she said. “And I’m just so grateful to every single person that’s ever said, ‘Go, Serena,’ in their life. I’m just so grateful because, yeah, you got me here.”

Last month, Serena told Vogue that she was “evolving away from tennis.” After her defeat, she said she didn’t think she would reconsider her decision. But according to People, Serena said on Friday that she still expects to remain involved with the sport in some capacity. “I don’t know what that involvement is yet,” she said. “But I feel like it’s provided me with so many opportunities. Through that, it’s provided other people with so many amazing opportunities. I think it means so much to me in my life, and I’ve had so many amazing moments that I don’t see a future without it.”