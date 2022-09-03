The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

Photo: Paul Rovere/The Age via Getty Images)/Fairfax Media

Six months after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died, the Foo Fighters have come together to honor him by hosting two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts, one of which will be streaming on Paramount+. The first 2-hour concert special streamed live from London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday night. Foo Fighters and Liam Gallagher started off the show by performing “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star” and “Live Forever,” with Grohl drumming. Dave Chappelle remembered his time with Hawkins by sharing a story of when he first met his son, Shane. “The kid said, ‘I want to be a drummer, like my father.’ In that room, in Madison Square Garden, even though I met Foo Fighters many nights, I felt like I met [Hawkins] for the first time,” recalled Chappelle. “It was my first time seeing [Hawkins] being a dad. And what a cool fucking dad.”

Taylor Hawkins’ other side projects, Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders, made an appearance as well. The show was filled with cameos and performances from members of The Police, AC/DC, Pretenders, and Van Halen. Them Crooked Vultures (Grohl, Josh Homme, and John Paul Jones) reunited for the first time in 12 years. The full Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will be available on video-on-demand beginning later today on Paramount+ and a shorter version available next week on Pluto TV and MTV.