Wednesday Will Start Streaming Around Her Favorite Holiday

*Snap snap* The Addams family is ready for its close-up — as long as it’s creepy and kooky. In the first-look images, executive producer (and director of four episodes) Tim Burton set the tone for the stylish and ghoulish return of the famous family. Now Netflix has released a teaser for the upcoming series, which includes our first chance to hear Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Morticia voice, our first look at the illustrious icon Thing Addams, and Wednesday sterilizing a jock via piranha. In other words, the Addams Family spirit remains intact. With the show debuting on November 23, you won’t have to wait too long to get spooked. (The release date is notably right around Thanksgiving, Wednesday’s favorite holiday to dissect.)

The new series takes influence from the original cartoon created by Charles Addams with help from Burton’s long-time costume designer, Colleen Atwood. The show also stars Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and, of course, Jenna Ortega as our favorite day of the week, Wednesday.

Created by Smallville creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the series follows the titular goth, now a teenager, as she transfers to her parents’s mysterious alma mater, Nevermore Academy. It just so happens to be in a small town plagued by murders. If you’re looking for uncle representation (meaning you’re also wondering where Uncle Fester is), don’t torture yourself by looking for pictures. Any Uncle Fester news will be kept locked up until the show airs. “We have no comment on Uncle Fester,” Gough told Vanity Fair. “Watch the show.” Christina Ricci, who you know played Wednesday in both The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values, is also set to appear in the series, though the trailer is keeping us in suspense. Look, all we ask is that she gets to make another bold statement against colonialism.

This post has been updated throughout.