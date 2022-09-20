Welcome to Chippendales: Home of Sex, Drugs, and Murder

Photo: Hulu/YouTube

Producing cringe exercise videos starring male strippers is one way to achieve your American (financial) dreams. Somen “Steve” Banerjee, for example, pulled himself up by his bow ties to create a male-stripper empire, the Chippendales. Whether intentionally or not, he weaponized the tide of second-wave feminism to make a ton of cash off women’s hard-won sexual freedom in the 1980s, promising a fantasy in exchange for paid lap dances. The capitalist tragedy about a cash business with a seedy underbelly will get a new life on Hulu with a series from the creators of Pam & Tommy, led by Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani as Banerjee.

The podcast Welcome to Your Fantasy previously documented the events that led to the murder of the creative force behind the Chippendales with over 100 hours of footage and more than 60 interviews, opting for a layered approach to the complicated tale. The trailer to the TV adaptation has a more straightforward message: excess comes at a cost. White Lotus Emmy winner Murray Bartlett also stars, alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Juliette Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Dan Stevens, Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Nicola Peltz. The stripper drama takes the stage November 22.