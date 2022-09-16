The 7 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

From left: Pearl and The Woman King. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of A24 and Sony Pictures Entertainment

Happy Friday, Virgos! And to Virgos only. Do we think Pearl is a Virgo? Probably not; she gives major water-sign vibes. But that’s beside the point — onto this week’s selections. Movie theaters have options now! Aside from last week’s Barbarian, which is doing pretty well, theaters are going to have at least three new rousing movie debuts this week, which feels nice after a relatively dry August. Fall is approaching to save us from our theatrical woes. On the television side, there’s the return of two great comedies, and if you’re into the drama of Love Is Blind, there’s even a new small batch of episodes on Netflix (they’re not included below, but I thought I’d mention them up top) exploring season two’s now-defunct couples. Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend.

Moonage Daydream

Neon’s David Bowie documentary, directed by Brett Morgen, is getting rave reviews because who needs biopics when you can have docs narrated by the musicians themselves? Officially authorized by Bowie’s estate, Moonage Daydream recounts the singer’s life with previously unreleased footage and concert film (and is narrated by Bowie himself).

Available in theaters

Pearl

Mia Goth in Pearl is an absolute star. The character Pearl, however, is desperate to be a star. As a prequel to Ti West’s X, Pearl tells the story of its eponymous killer, a woman with big, uncontainable dreams stuck on a small Texas farm in the midst of the Spanish flu pandemic (yes, the parallels to now are quite noticed). Like its predecessor, Pearl is bloody and fun, and while the latter film could stand to be a bit gnarlier, its vibrant Technicolor, sweeping score, and Goth’s pitch-perfect melodrama make for a great night out.

Available in theaters

See How They Run

Whodunits are hot right now. Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star as Inspector Stoppard and Constable Stalker, respectively, who investigate a murder at the West End during a stage performance of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. Parodying Christie, See How They Run hits the murder-mystery beats you love while making you laugh out loud along the way.

Available in theaters.

The Woman King

The Woman King rules. And considering the short list of movies out in theaters this past month, director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s film, inspired by the true story of Agojie female warriors, sets a high bar for the fall season. Led by a stellar cast — Viola Davis is consistently incredible, while Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu prove themselves to be absolute stars in the making — it’s a rip-roaring time.

Available in theaters.

Do Revenge

I’m actually not too sure if Do Revenge is going to be a “great” movie, but I’m such a sucker, getting lured into watching this movie purely off the pastel-colored teen drama of the trailer. Plus it has Maya Hawke, Camila Mendes, and Austin Abrams (sweet Ethan of Euphoria) as a total fuckboy. I’m in.

Available to stream on Netflix.

Atlanta season four

Hot on the heels of its uneven third season earlier this year, Atlanta premieres a fourth this weekend. After stand-alone episodes and the crew’s jaunt to Europe, Atlanta returns to Georgia, following Earn, Alfred, Darius, and Van one last time.

Available to stream on Hulu.

Los Espookys season two

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten some new Los Espookys, pero have no fear because it’s back now, baby — this time with Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio as the moon, Kim Petras as the secretary of State, and Isabella Rossellini as herself. Buckle in as you watch the gang return to solve an eerie mystery surrounding a former a beauty queen.

Available to stream on HBO Max.

