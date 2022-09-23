The 7 Best Movies and TV Shows to Watch This Weekend

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by 20th Century Studios/YouTube and Disney+/YouTube

Just this week alone, new episodes of House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, Andor, and She-Hulk premiered … check on your nerd friends. It’s a lot. To top it all off, Avatar is returning to theaters to (a) remind you what happened in the film and (b) get you hyped for The Way of Water. Then of course, the movie that stan Twitter has been waiting for, Don’t Worry Darling, is out too, and while the critic consensus is not great, Kim Kardashian has said, “It’s really good!” As long as everyone agrees that Florence Pugh is a star, I’m good with that. Now, for the rest of the picks this weekend:

Don’t Worry Darling

Okay, sure, Don’t Worry Darling may not actually be the best of this week, but if you’re attuned to all the drama surrounding it, you’re probably going to watch anyway! Directed by Olivia Wilde (her last film, Booksmart, was a great teen comedy), Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a sexy, young couple in picturesque ’50s California. Though naturally, Alice (Pugh) starts to sense that something in their community is very wrong.

Available in theaters

Avatar

James Cameron’s 3-D epic is coming back to theaters because why not? Also, the day we thought would never come (The Way of Water’s release) is coming, so we have to prepare. Disney+ sure prepared by pulling Avatar from its library just so folks can see it on the big screen (for the cinema!), but this time, Cameron’s 2009 film is remastered in 4K HDR and of course, will be on the IMAX screens with 3-D available.

Available in theaters

Meet Cute

Kaley Cuoco plays a woman named Sheila who wants to nail Pete Davidson, or rather, nail her first date with Davidson’s Gary. After finding out that her local tanning spot has a time machine, Sheila transports herself over and over to her first date with her boyfriend to try and fix him. Oh, girl, a noble attempt.

Available to stream on Peacock

Abbott Elementary season two

Yes, that’s Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary to you. The ABC comedy is already returning for its second season and if you haven’t watched the first, what are you doing? Quinta Brunson stars (and created the show) as an optimistic teacher, Janine, who works with a great ensemble (Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph included) of teachers in this mockumentary-style show. It’s hilarious and just an incredible network sitcom — a type of show that rarely breaks through in this streamer-focused world.

Available to stream on Hulu

Andor

Simply put, Andor rules. Despite being a prequel to Rogue One, Andor truly feels like a fresh direction in the Star Wars universe. One taking a closer look at the grass-root beginnings of the Rebellion, Empire middle management, and all the politicking of this universe. It’s great! Spearheaded by Tony Gilroy, the series features Diego Luna returning as the beloved Rebel spy Cassian Andor, and tracks his journey into the Rebellion, and oh man, is episode three an all-timer of a Star War.

Available to stream on Disney+

The Kardashians season two

There’s a lot for The Kardashians to cover this season, from Kourtney and Travis’s Italiano wedding, to the Met Gala looks (which yes, include the Marilyn Monroe dress), to Pete Davidson and Kim’s relationship (which is now reportedly over), to Khloé and Tristan’s baby woes. The first episode of the season heavily spotlights the latter issue with the shocking news from Tristan hanging over Khloé’s like the baby blues.

Available to stream on Hulu

Reboot

A Hulu comedy series about the reboot of a Hulu comedy series? The metaverse is alive and well! Starring Rachel Bloom, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, and Paul Reiser, Reboot follows the fictional cast of an old popular comedy coming back together to cause chaos with their writer (Bloom). It’s perfect for a breezy weekend binge.

Available to stream on Hulu

