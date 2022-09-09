Where Are You Sitting This Week?

Every Friday in New York’s Dinner Party newsletter, senior writer Tirhakah Love plans a seating chart for the week’s main characters and asks us all to consider: Where would you sit?

This is truly a battle of class versus trash. Of The Crown versus Entourage. Of tea and crumpets versus whatever detoxification elixirs Hollywood is peddling these days! Which means it’s one brand of unabashed, unrelenting, and deliciously entertaining whiteness versus another. Which can you stomach long enough to get to the second course?

So clearly we have two big parties separated between the tables. The Venice Vibe and the Balmoral Bunch all knotted in their own intercaucazoidal struggle, and the popcorn goes so nicely with all this drama. So okay, let’s unpack it, but also please bear in mind that this is probably one of those moments one Bomani Jones likes to reference as a peek into Two Americas. Because wow, the way I was running through Wikipedia like this was Tomb Raider … But okay, let’s give it a go by trying to focus on big winners.

I’m gonna start out with easily the biggest winner of Venice, and that’s Chris Pine. The man was pitch perfect. The sight of his soul just leaving his eyes will be meme’d until the internet is made obsolete. Not to mention the expressiveness of his eyebrows — just excellent work, everyone. Now I know what you might think: Florence Pugh should’ve taken the top Venice spot (which makes Table One quite the candidate). And, yeah, the way she nonchalantly paraded around with her grandmother not giving a solid Venetian shit about the press conference was truly awe-inspiring. Her social-distancing prowess here is remarkable, no doubt. But what docked her a little is the whole draggin’ the “Miss Flo” thing. Pine let his feelings be known and didn’t create merch out of it. Granted, he might’ve fumbled a bag — some Teespring Terrorist is definitely gonna profit on Pine’s rolled eyes — but he was able to maintain his “above it all” disposition. And I like that.

Table Two looks like I’d have to be an enthusiastic audience to the Try-Hard Olympics, and I’m just not with it. That trio is out.

So now that the London Bridge has finally collapsed, the Royal Succession Plan is being brought under the microscope. It could be easy to say that King Charles III is the biggest winner of the Windsors or whatever. But … I’m not so sure. Now, mind you, I have very little sense of how these people move personally, but I do know that Charles ain’t everybody’s definition of like class, I guess? He didn’t really have to eye for the throne in the same ways? His wife Camilla, however? Oh, she’s been waiting for this. Thirsting. Fiending for this moment to become Queen Consort. Their little duo is gonna be fun to watch as the kingdom spirals.

Meghan Markle also gets the old bat off her back and didn’t even have to kiss her hand on the way out. But I actually would give this one to her children, Archie and Lilibet. Why? Well, they all move up in line quite a bit here, but also just because they’re still ahead of Prince Andrew, who has so many legal and reputational worries to think about other than where he sits in the line. I guess I’m just holding out hope that there will be some combination of leader and family to somehow alchemize into a renunciation of the royalty thing. The children are the future, right? So maybe there’s potential there.

At the end of the day, though, being that intimate with the European royalty side of white supremacy is just a bit too much for me. I’ll take the fun, cringeworthy awkwardness of Hollywood drama over that statecraft shit anyday. To Table One we go.