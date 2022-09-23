Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds to Sing a Modern Christmas Carol

Photo: Apple TV+

The ghost of Christmas remakes is back. Per Deadline, former elf Will Ferrell and current soccer fan Ryan Reynolds are resurrecting A Christmas Carol as a modern musical. Titled Spirited, the new take on the classic Charles Dickens story will debut in theaters on November 11 and on Apple TV+ on November 18. According to Deadline’s description, the Sean Anders-directed movie will attempt to add humor and “huge musical numbers” to the original tale. In addition to Ferrell and Reynolds, the Spirited cast includes Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) will write new songs for the soundtrack. We don’t have any confirmation yet on who will play what character, but based on initial press images, it seems like Ferrell is a more likely candidate than Reynolds for the part of the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge. Still, who knows? Historically, those two love a surprise switcheroo.