Public-Domain Winnie the Pooh Stars in New Slasher Film

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, where Christopher Robin plays, you’ll find an enchanted neighborhood where Pooh and Piglet … slay people. This isn’t your Playhouse Disney tubby little cubby all stuffed with fluffy — it’s slasher-bro comedy Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film tells the story of Costco Pooh and Piglet’s severe daddy and/or abandonment issues that arise after Christopher Robin forsakes them to pursue higher education (read: Christopher leaves them, so they become murderers, I guess). Rhys Waterfield, the director behind monster horror films Rise of the Loch Ness and Firenado, has taken the story so sweet it inspired its own Tao and transformed it into something so spooky it actually boomerangs back to farce. The new trailer reveals what appear to be grown men in Pooh and Piglet masks stalking a woman in her Jacuzzi. In another, Pooh sits menacingly in a car lit by sharp red beams, sure to be your next sleep-paralysis demon.

But why can Waterfield develop a film that features characters from Big Disney? Because copyright law is a quirky little girlie. Many of the original characters in A.A. Milne’s 1926 book Winnie the Pooh are now in the public domain, opening the floodgates for just anybody to adapt the characters — so long as they don’t infringe on Disney’s interpretation of them. “We’ve tried to be extremely careful,” Waterfield told Variety. “We knew there was this line between that, and we knew what their copyright was and what they’ve done. So we did as much as we could to make sure [the film] was only based on the 1926 version of it.” And as an observant colleague told me, we lie in wait for the movie where a beloved character eats ass.