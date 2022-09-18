Woody Allen Announces Retirement After Next Movie

Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images

Woody Allen plans to retire from film after the release of his next movie, Wasp 22, the director announced in an interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” Allen said, explaining that his next project will likely be a novel. Allen previously told Alec Baldwin in a terrifying Instagram Live interview that “the thrill is gone” from directing. “When I used to do a film, it’d go into a movie house all across the country. Now you do a movie and you get a couple weeks in a movie house,” Allen told Baldwin. According to Allen, Wasp 22 is similar to his 2005 thriller Match Point and will be “exciting, dramatic, and also very sinister.” Little else is known about Wasp 22, other than that the film is set in Paris and will be shot entirely in French. Allen has largely worked in Europe following renewed interest in Dylan Farrow’s sexual-abuse allegations against him.