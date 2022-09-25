Wynonna Judd on Touring Without Her Mother

Photo: CBS Sunday Morning

Wynona Judd has been taking a “the show must go on” mentality since the passing of her mother Naomi this April. Naomi died by suicide right before she and Wynonna were set to be inducted into the the Country Music Hall of Fame, and also had a tour set up to run this year. Well, Wynonna is continuing with the tour, something she felt nudged by her mother to do. “I think it’s important to do it, if that makes sense. I feel like I have my marching orders,” she told CBS Sunday Morning. “I want to come out on stage and sing from my toenails a song that helps someone out in that audience. It’s about me singing to help someone feel better. That’s always in my spirit.”

Judd says that she and her family are closer than ever. “We both kind of look at each other, like, ‘I’ve got you,’ right? And we look at each other and we say, ‘Yeah,’” she said. This depsite the fact she and her sister Ashley Judd grieve in very different ways. “Every family member can agree with me on this one,” she said. “We’re all very different in this family.” Judd also say she’s allowing herself to feel a certain amount of anger towards her mother, something she knows will dissipate with time. “Sometimes I laugh and sometimes I say, ‘I really miss you. Why aren’t you here so we can argue?’” Wynonna said. “She told me one time, she took my hand and she said, ‘My life is better because of you.’ Those are the memories that are starting to come through more and more.”