Zac Efron Says He ‘Almost Died’ After Shattering His Jaw

Photo: Getty Images

Zac Efron addressed online plastic surgery rumors and opened up about the accident that “almost killed him” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. While promoting his upcoming movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, at TIFF on Tuesday, Efron spoke about the internet’s theories on his changing jawline, calling the speculation “funny.” “My mom told me,” Efron said. “I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care.” In 2013, the actor reportedly slipped in a puddle of water at his home, and had to have his jaw wired shut. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good,” he added. Efron first sparked plastic surgery rumors after appearing in Bill Nye’s Earth Day special in 2021. In the wake of his accident, Efron later explained to Men’s Health, his masseters “got really, really big” after compensating for his injured jaw muscles. The internet, meanwhile, assumed that the actor had undergone surgery. “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” Efron told Men’s Health, “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”